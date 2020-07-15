New UK Trailer for Thriller 'The Bay of Silence' with Olga Kurylenko

"I need to know how this happened!" Signature Ent. from the UK has released the official UK trailer for a mystery thriller titled The Bay of Silence, made by Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest adapting a dusty old novel. When Will discovers his wife and three children have suddenly disappeared, his perfect world begins to unravel. Setting out on a frantic search to recover his family and finding them in a remote village in northern France, relief soon turns to horror as he discovers his infant son has mysteriously died. What happened to his family? He believes his wife is innocent of their son's suspected murder, only to discover the devastating truth behind her past links her to another unsolved crime. Claes Bang stars, with Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox, Assaad Bouab, Alice Krige, and also Caroline Goodall (who also wrote the script). This out starts as a chilling mystery, but turns into full-on horror by the end. With scary twins, too.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Paula van der Oest's The Bay of Silence, direct from YouTube:

Do you truly know the ones you love? The sudden disappearance of his wife (Olga Kurylenko) and children after the traumatic birth of their son sends Will (Claes Bang) on a frantic search across Europe to regain his family and piece his life back together. As the mystery behind his wife’s actions slowly begins to take a dark and menacing form, Will is determined to seek out the truth—no matter the cost. The Bay of Silence is directed by Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest, director of many films including Another Mother, De Trip van Teetje, Zus & Zo, Hidden Flaws, Tiramisu, Black Butterflies, The Domino Effect, Accused, The Afghan, Tonio, and Younger Days previously. The screenplay is written by Caroline Goodall, adapted from Lisa St Aubin de Terán's novel. Signature will release The Bay of Silence on VOD in the UK on September 28th this fall. The film is also scheduled to open in the US starting on August 28th coming soon. Curious?