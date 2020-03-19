First UK Trailer for Trapped Thriller 'Hippopotamus' with Ingvild Deila

"How many others, Tom?" The first official UK trailer has debuted for a low-budget contained thriller titled Hippopotamus, the feature directorial debut of a young British filmmaker named Edward A. Palmer (aka Ed Palmer), giving us something akin to Saw or 10 Cloverfield Lane. Norwegian actress Ingvild Deila stars as Ruby, a girl who has been kidnapped, but her kidnapper doesn’t want a ransom. He wants her to fall in love with him. Of course he does. The amazing DP Roger Deakins described the film as "mesmerizing" after seeing it at the Plymouth Film Festival. Hippopotamus was shot while Edward was still at university for a mere £5,000, then it toured to over 20 festivals. It will be releasing in the UK coming up soon (straight to VOD it seems) though there's still no US date yet. This looks quite good, I'm curious to see where it leads to.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Edward A. Palmer's Hippopotamus, direct from YouTube:

Ruby Ann Wattz (Ingvild Deila) wakes from a bad dream to find herself in a real life nightmare. She's trapped in a basement, her legs are broken and she can't remember who she is or how she got there. Her kidnapper, Tom (Stuart Mortimer), tells her she will remain captive until she falls in love with him. Ruby is focused on trying to escape until he starts helping her to remember her past and she begins to question everything. Hippopotamus is written & directed & producer by up-and-coming British filmmaker Edward A. Palmer, making his feature directorial debut by adapting his own short film Hippopotamus (2015). This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hippopotamus is already set to open in the UK (on VOD) starting March 27th. For more info, visit the filmmaker's official website. Who's curious?