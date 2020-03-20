First UK Trailer for Vietnamese Drama 'Monsoon' with Henry Golding

"I hardly recognize this country anymore…" Peccadillo Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Monsoon, the latest feature from Cambodian-British filmmaker Hong Khaou (also of Lilting previously). This premiered at last year's Karlovy Vary Film Festival, and also played at the Athens and London Film Festivals. Henry Golding stars as Kit, a British-Vietnamese man, who returns to Saigon for the first time in over 30 years, after fleeing during the Vietnam-American War. Monsoon is described as "a rich and poignant reflection on the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present." The cast also includes Parker Sawyers, David Tran, and Molly Harris. This looks absolutely gorgeous, not only visually but also as deeply intimate storytelling about finding your place in this big world.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Hong Khaou's Monsoon, direct from Peccadillo's YouTube:

Kit (Henry Golding) returns to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam for the first time since he was six years old when his family originally fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he's no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness. Monsoon is both written and directed by Cambodian-British filmmaker Hong Khaou, director of the film Lilting previously, as well as some shorts and segments for other films. It's produced by Tracy O'Riordan. This originally premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year. Peccadillo Pictures will release Khaou's Monsoon in the UK coming up sometime this year. Stay tuned for updates on release plans. First impression? Who's intrigued by this?