Official Trailer for Magical Realism Horror 'La Llorona' from Guatemala

"Not the ghost story you're expecting…" Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for a Guatemalan horror film titled La Llorona, from talented filmmaker Jayro Bustamante. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at TIFF, San Sebastián, Bergen, Zurich, London, Stockholm, Thessaloniki, Tokyo, and the Chicago Film Festival. A tale of horror and magical realism, the film reimagines the iconic Latin American fable as an urgent metaphor of Guatemala's recent history and then tears open the country's unhealed political wounds to grieve a seldom discussed crime against humanity. Not to be confused with the horror movie The Curse of La Llorona from last year. The film stars Maria Mercedes Coroy, Margarita Kenefic, Sabrina de la Hoz, María Telón, and Julio Diaz. This looks damn good! A twist on the usual supernatural horror, connecting politics with a ghost story and adding some serious thrills. A must watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Jayro Bustamante's La Llorona, from Shudder's YouTube:

Indignant retired General Enrique (Julio Diaz) finally faces trial for the genocidal massacre of thousands of Mayans decades ago. As a horde of angry protestors threatens to invade their opulent home, the women of the house—his haughty wife, their conflicted daughter, and precocious granddaughter—weigh their responsibility to shield the erratic, senile Enrique against the devastating truths being publicly revealed and the increasing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes. Meanwhile, much of the family's domestic staff flees, leaving only loyal housekeeper Valeriana (María Telón) until a mysterious young Indigenous maid arrives. La Llorona is directed by the talented Guatemalan producer / filmmaker Jayro Bustamante, director of the films Ixcanul and Tremors (Temblores) previously, as well as one short and other videos. The screenplay is written by Jayro Bustamante and Lisandro Sánchez. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar last year, where it won Best Film. Shudder will release Bustamante's La Llorona streaming exclusively starting on August 6th this summer.