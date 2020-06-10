First US Trailer for Russian Alien Sci-Fi Sequel 'Attraction 2: Invasion'

"Yulya! You're in danger." Dark Sky has released an official US trailer for a sequel to the epic Russian sci-fi action movie Attraction from a few years back. (Which is actually worth a watch if you haven't caught it yet.) The sequel is titled Attraction 2: Invasion, or just Invasion for short, and continues the story from the first film focusing on a young woman who has gained some sort of powers from interacting with the alien technology. The first film had some awesome VFX shots and some very unique looking alien ships in it. Two years after her alien encounter, Julia is developing superhuman powers that have now made her the target of both the humans and the extraterrestrials. Irina Starshenbaum stars, with Rinal Mukhametov and Alexander Petrov. This trailer is dubbed into English, though the US release will also include the original Russian version with subtitles. This looks like another of the crazy "let's go even bigger!" sequels. Have fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Fedor Bondarchuk's Attraction 2: Invasion, from YouTube:

Two years have passed since an alien spaceship crash-landed in Chertanovo. After her direct contact with these extraterrestrial technologies, Julia (Irina Starshenbaum), a previously ordinary girl, has become an object of study at the Ministry of Defense's secret labs. While undergoing their analysis, she discovers she is developing seemingly impossible superhuman powers. And soon she finds that not only are her fellow humans out to harness her newfound abilities, but that her amazing potential has made her the target of new intergalactic entities, plunging the world into a cosmic threat. Attraction 2: Invasion, also know as just Invasion or originally Вторжение in Russian, is directed by the veteran Russian producer / filmmaker Fedor Bondarchuk, director of the films 9th Company, Dark Planet, Dark Planet: Rebellion, Stalingrad, and the first Attraction film previously. The screenplay is written by Oleg Malovichko and Andrey Zolotarev, both of whom also wrote the first film. Dark Sky Films will release Attraction 2: Invasion in the US starting sometime this summer. For more info on the release, visit their official website. Anyone interested in this?