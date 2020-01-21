First US Trailer for Surfer + Fireman Anime Romance 'Ride Your Wave'

"If you stay with your head underwater, you'll never learn to ride the waves." GKids has released the first official US trailer for the latest anime from beloved Japanese filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, of the films The Night Is Short Walk on Girl and Lu Over the Wall previously. This already premiered in Japan last summer, and is playing for only one night in the US in theaters before arriving on VOD. This cute romance is about a surfer and firefighter that meet and fall in love. The Japanese title translates to When Riding a Wave, With You, and the film is described as "a deeply emotional new film that applies his trademark visual ingenuity to a tale of romance, grief and self-discovery." It looks spunky and adorable. Featuring the voices of Ryôta Katayose, Rina Kawaei, Honoka Matsumoto, & Kentarô Itô. Reviews say it's "a charming & heartfelt story about loss and clinging to life… [with characters] that may even teach you something about yourself."

Here's the first US trailer (+ original poster) for Masaaki Yuasa's Ride Your Wave, on GKids' YouTube:

Hinako is a surf-loving college student who has just moved to a small seaside town. When a sudden fire breaks out at her apartment building, she is rescued by Minato, a handsome firefighter, and the two soon fall in love. Just as they become inseparable, Minato loses his life in an accident at sea. Hinako is so distraught that she can no longer even look at the ocean, but one day she sings a song that reminds her of their time together, and Minato appears in the water. From then on, she can summon him in any watery surface as soon as she sings their song, but can the two really remain together forever? And what is the real reason for Minato’s sudden reappearance? Ride Your Wave, aka Kiminami in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, of the films Mind Game, Genius Party, The Night Is Short Walk on Girl, and Lu Over the Wall previously. The screenplay is written by Reiko Yoshida. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival, and first opened in Japan last summer. GKids will finally release Yuasa's Ride Your Wave in select US theaters for one night only on February 19th before arriving on VOD. Want to watch?