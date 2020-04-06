Fly with Bombers in Official Trailer for Epic War Film 'Lancaster Skies'

"I cannot stress enough the importance of this mission. Good luck, stay sharp." Shout Factory has released an official US trailer for a British bomber "war epic" titled Lancaster Skies, which originally opened in the UK in spring last year. A loving homage to the classic British war films of the 1940s and '50s, Lancaster Skies soars in its depiction of the legendary bomber crews who fought for our freedom. The storyline follows Douglas, a broken, solitary Spitfire Ace, who must overcome his past to lead a Lancaster bomber crew in the pivotal aerial war over Berlin, in 1944. The film stars Kris Saddler, Rosa Coduri, David Dobson, Josh Collings, Joanne Gale, and Jeffrey Mundell. This looks a bit too jingoistic for my tastes - doesn't seem like there's much of a story here other than "it's rough flying a bomber during a war!" Which is, indeed, true.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Callum Burn's Lancaster Skies, direct from Shout's YouTube:

Douglas Miller, a broken, solitary Spitfire ace who survived the "Battle of Britain", transfers to Bomber Command, determined to take the war to the skies over Nazi Germany. Miller must take the place of a Lancaster bomber crew's cherished and respected skipper, who was killed in action. Though the crew is against him, he will try to gain their trust – and overcome the darkness in his past – to become the leader they so desperately need in the pivotal aerial battles that await them over Berlin! Lancaster Skies is directed by British filmmaker Callum Burn, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Burn, Callum Burn, and Sam Parsons. Featuring music by James Griffiths. This first opened in the UK last year. It also released with the title Burning Skies: Bomber Command in some countries. Shout will release Lancaster Skies direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 5th.