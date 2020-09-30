Flying Around the World for Apollo 11 in 'One More Orbit' Doc Trailer

"No margin for error." Vision Films has released the official trailer for a doc film titled One More Orbit, documenting the world-record-setting polar circumnavigation flight completed last year (more info here). A daring team of astronauts and aviators flew a high-speed Gulfstream jet around the earth faster than anyone ever has to set the pole-to-pole circumnavigation record - under 44 hours. Beginning their mission from the same spot Apollo 11 launched for the moon 50 years before, this tribute to the past, present, and future of space exploration breaks the boundaries of what was previously thought possible. The flight was completed by former astronaut Terry Virts (who directs the film) and Captain Hamish Harding. They collaborated with over 200 filmmakers, a Middle Eastern airline, NASA and satellite companies SatCom Direct and Inmarsat to provide a global livestream from the plane as it flew. Refueling in Kazakhstan, Mauritius and Chile, the caper sees the duo and their crew push a Gulfstream G650ER jet to the limits. This looks totally awesome.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Terry Virts' documentary One More Orbit, direct from YouTube:

The documentary follows astronaut Terry Virts' collaboration with Captain Hamish Harding and a global crew to break the World Record for circumnavigating the planet via the North and South poles. In addition to the aircrew, the pair were joined by Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, livestream payload specialist Jannicke Mikkelsen, FNF and flight attendant Magdalene Starowicz – who are now the only women to have ever completed a polar circumnavigation. The astonishing mission also broke a Guinness World Record and 13 Federation Areonautique Internationale (FAI) records as well. One More Orbit is directed by retired NASA astronaut-turned-filmmaker Terry Virts, making his directorial debut with this film. Produced by Meredith Emmanuel, Brian R. Etting, Peter Etzweiler, Terry Virts, Yulia Safonova, and Juliana Watson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vision Films will release Virts' film One More Orbit direct-to-VOD starting on October 6th this fall. Interested in watching?