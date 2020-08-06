Four Friends Must Get Rid of 'Dead Fred' in Trailer for Dark Comedy

"Look, we're all together just as we planned! Let's enjoy it." Trinity Creative has released an official trailer for a British dark comedy titled Dead Fred, from filmmaker Deanna Dewey. This kind of seems like an all-women update on Weekend at Bernie's, but with posh British ladies in the countryside making fun of their husbands. When three women go to stay with their long-time gal pal, they get more than they bargained for when they discover their friend's missing husband is still in the house even though he's been supposedly "missing" for 4 years. Starring Sandra Dickinson, Susan Kyd, Jane How, Judy Norman, Melissa De Mol, with Tim Faraday and Henry Douthwaite. Definitely not for everyone, but it looks proper kooky.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Deanna Dewey's Dead Fred, direct from YouTube:

Three women reunite in support of their longtime friend—and get more than they bargained for, when they discover her deadbeat “missing” husband is actually still in the picture--in this dark comedy about friendship, loyalty and very old secrets. Dead Fred is directed by British filmmaker Deanna Dewey, who made her feature directorial debut with this film after a number of shorts previously; she has also already directed Skullz and One Glorious Sunset after finishing this. The screenplay is written by Sherrie Kelley. Produced by Gemma Wilks, Terry Wookey. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Trinity Creative will release Dewey's Dead Fred direct-to-VOD starting on August 11th this summer.