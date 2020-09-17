Four Trailers for 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Anthology Horror Films

"It's your brain trying to protect you from your trauma." It's almost horror season! A few more weeks until October, and Hollywood is readying a big batch of new horror films to debut this season (for everyone to watch in the safety of their own homes). Amazon has released separate full trailers for the first four films in the horror anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse. The series will launch eight full-length genre films from talented up-and-coming filmmakers, produced by Jason Blum, and released on Amazon Prime Video. The first four films will be available to watch this October: Black Box directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Evil Eye co-directed by Elan Dassani & Rajeev Dassani, The Lie directed by Veena Sud, and Nocturne directed by Zu Quirke. A new "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers." Personally, I'm most interested in watching Black Box, starring Mamoudou Athie. It looks like the closest to "Black Mirror" and bends towards sci-fi more than horror. It also seems like they're letting filmmakers experiment and we get to enjoy whatever they create. View below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.'s Black Box, direct from YouTube:

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Veena Sud's The Lie, direct from YouTube:

When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elan Dassani & Rajeev Dassani's Evil Eye, from YouTube:

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zu Quirke's Nocturne, direct from YouTube:

Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a deceased classmate.

You can still see the first teaser trailer for the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology here, for more footage.

Amazon Prime Video's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" is a new program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Sharing the spine-tingling suspense that’s a Blumhouse signature, each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. Amazon Prime will launch the initial slate of four genre films as double features starting with: The Lie directed by acclaimed writer / director Veena Sud (of The Killing, 7 Seconds) and Black Box directed by up-and-coming writer / director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (of Born with It), both premiering on October 6th this fall. Launching the following week on October 13th is Evil Eye, from talented young directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (of A Day's Work, Jinn) and also executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (of Quantico, White Tiger), and finally Nocturne written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke (of Zugzwang, Ghosting) making her feature film debut. The next set of four films arrives in 2021. Look scary? Planning to watch?