Frank Grillo & Jake Allyn in Modern Western 'No Man's Land' Trailer

"No father should bury his son." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for No Man's Land, a new drama described as a "modern western" from director Conor Allyn. The film is inspired by the real-life "no man's land" areas along the Texas-Mexico border. While out on a father-son border patrol, border vigilante Bill Greer's son Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. When his father tries taking the blame, Jackson flees south on horseback, becoming a gringo "illegal alien" in Mexico. Pursued from either side by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, he journeys across Mexico to seek forgiveness from the dead boy’s father only to fall in love with the land he was taught to hate. Starring Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Jorge A. Jimenez, Esmeralda Pimentel, Andie MacDowell, and George Lopez. It looks like a solid thriller that will hopefully get people in Texas to think more about how these countries are connected, not divided.

Here's the first official trailer for Conor Allyn's No Man's Land, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Border vigilante Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are on patrol when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill tries to take the blame but Texas Ranger Ramirez (George Lopez) sees through the lie, spurring Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande to become a gringo "illegal alien" in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the dead boy's vengeful father (Jorge A. Jimenez), as he falls in love with the land he was taught to hate. No Man's Land is directed by American filmmaker Conor Allyn, director of the films Red and White II: Blood of Eagles, Red and White: III, Java Heat, Zoe Gone, Pocket Listing, Forsaken, ExPatriot, and Walk Ride Rodeo previously. The screenplay is written by Jake Allyn and David Barraza. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC will release Allyn's No Man's Land in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 22nd, 2021. Interested?