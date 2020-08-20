Israeli Pastry Chef Doc 'Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles' Trailer

"You tell a story through a cake." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for a G-rated pastry chef documentary titled Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Documenting the collaboration between world renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi (Jerusalem, Plenty cookbooks) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, this feature film follows five visionary pastry makers as they endeavor to construct an extravagant food gala based on the art exhibit "Visitors to Versailles." Exploring the relationship between modern-day social media and the open court of the French Monarchy, the film studies the alarmingly cyclical intersection between food, culture, and history. From acclaimed filmmaker Laura Gabbert (City of Gold, Sunset Story), Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles perfectly captures the heights of human achievement and the frailty of decadence, adding taste as one more sense with which to experience the Met. This looks fun, but most of all, mouth-watering delicious.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Gabbert's doc Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles, on YouTube:

Via London, Versailles, and Instagram, Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles follows famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of Versailles to life in cake form at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He assembles a team – a veritable who's who of the dessert world, including Dominique Ansel and Dinara Kasko – to help bring his vision to life. The pastry chefs create a true feast of Versailles complete with a cocktail whirlpool and posh jello shots, architectural mousse cakes, chocolate sculptures, swan pastries, and an edible garden. Ottolenghi acts as our guide throughout, disassembling pastries to give us the history of ingredients that we now take for granted, like sugar and chocolate. Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Laura Gabbert, director of the doc films The Healers of 400 Parnassus, Sunset Story, No Impact Man: The Documentary, and City of Gold previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will release Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles in select theaters + on VOD starting September 25th.