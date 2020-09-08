Full Festival Trailer for Dupieux's Hilarious Giant Fly Film 'Mandibules'

"Never saw them, never met them." Memento Films in France has revealed the first full festival trailer for the film Mandibules, the latest from wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux. This just premiered at the Venice Film Festival last weekend to mostly rave reviews (here's mine) and it's going to hit the Sitges Film Festival next this fall. Two simple-minded friends discover a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide to domesticate it to earn money with it. But it's about more than just that. Definitely a Dupieux concept and it's hilarious. One of my favorites this year. The film stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, Grégoire Ludig, Bruno Lochet, Coralie Russier, India Hair, David Marsais, with Dave Chapman as "La Mouche" (aka The Fly). This is a good taste of what the film offers, and I'm big-time fan of it already. Enjoy.

Here's the full festival trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules, direct from Memento's YouTube:

You can still watch the initial teaser trailer for Dupieux's Mandibules here, to see the first look again.

Jean-Gab and Manu, two simple-minded friends, find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car and decide to train it to earn money with it. Mandibules, which translate to Mandibles in French, is both written and directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, Keep an Eye Out, and Deerskin previously. Produced by Hugo Sélignac. This is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year (read our festival review). Memento Films will release Dupieux's Mandibules in French cinemas starting on December 2nd this fall. No other international release dates have been confirmed. Who wants to watch?