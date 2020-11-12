Full International Trailer for 'High Ground' Australian Western Thriller

"My grandfather wants to know, if you got any power?" Madman Films has released the full-length official trailer for High Ground, an Australian western thriller that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It's opening in Oz in January, but still has no US date set yet. Set in the 1930s, High Ground is inspired by true events, telling the story of a policeman in Northern Australia and the local aboriginals he attempts to befriend. After a terrible massacre leaves many dead without justice, years later he is forced to return and confront the same aboriginals when they start attacking outposts. A "frontier western about colonial violence and misunderstandings that deeply resonates in today's Australia – and indeed all over the world – the film explores the nature of loyalty and the ability to distinguish freely between right and wrong, in opposition to the dogmas of the age in which you live." This co-stars Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul, plus Jack Thompson, Callan Mulvey, Witiyana Marika, & Caren Pistorius. It's a good film, with outstanding performances, and a nuanced focused on the Aboriginal experience. It's worth a look.

Here's the full Australian trailer for Stephen Johnson's High Ground, direct from Madman's YouTube:

You can still watch the early teaser trailer for Johnson's High Ground here, to see the first look again.

After fighting in The Great War as a sniper, Travis (Simon Baker), now a policeman in the vast empty spaces of Northern Australia, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an Indigenous tribe. When his superiors insist on burying the truth, Travis leaves in disgust, only to be forced back 12 years later to help hunt down Baywara, an Aboriginal warrior whose attacks on new settlers are causing havoc. When Travis, now a bounty hunter, recruits as his tracker the young mission-raised Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul), the only known survivor of the massacre, memories threaten to resurface and turn the white man from hunter into the hunted. High Ground is directed by Australian filmmaker Stephen Johnson, his second feature film after Yolngu Boy previously, and the "Dead Gorgeous" TV series as well as other TV work. The screenplay is written by Chris Anastassiades. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film is currently set to open in Australian cinemas starting on January 28th, 2021. No official US release date is set for High Ground yet - stay tuned for any updates. Intrigued?