Full Japanese Trailer for Goro Miyazaki's 'Earwig and the Witch' Film

Miyazaki is back!! NHK in Japan has unveiled an official trailer for a brand new Studio Ghibli movie titled Earwig and the Witch. But don't get too excited about the return of Ghibli. The film is the latest feature directed by Goro Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki's son who also directed the films Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill. Because it's uh, his father's studio, he convinced Ghibli to "return from the dead" to make another new film - this one being their first entirely CGI creation. And it looks pretty rough, to be honest. Earwig and the Witch, also known as Âya and the Witch, was supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year - instead it's debuting direct-to-TV on the NHK channel in Japan on December 30th just before the end of the year. It follows an orphan girl, Earwig, who is adopted by a witch and comes home to a spooky house filled with mystery and magic. This features the voices of Kokoro Hirasawa as Âya, Gaku Hamada, Shinobu Terajima, and Etsushi Toyokawa.. There's a handful of new promo videos for the upcoming debut later this month (view below), but there's still no worldwide release dates yet. Check it out.

Here's the full Japanese trailer (+ poster) for Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch, direct from NHK:

And here's two more promo videos for Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch, also found on YouTube:

England in the 1990s. The main character is Aya, a 10-year-old girl. Growing up as an orphan since she was a baby, Aya was very comfortable living in an orphanage where everyone could do what she wanted. However, one day, a strange duo who suddenly came, a flashy woman and a tall man, take her home. "My name is Bella Yaga. I'm a witch. I brought you home because I wanted help." Aya replies to the woman who claims to be so, "Then, it's decided. Instead of my aunt teaching me magic, I'll be my aunt's assistant." However, Bella Yaga just uses Aya as an assistant. No matter how much she asks, no matter how hard she works, no magic will be taught. Earwig and the Witch, also known as Âya and the Witch or アーヤと魔女 (Âya to majo) in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Goro Miyazaki, son of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, and director of the films Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill previously, as well as the "Ronja, the Robber's Daughter" TV series. The screenplay is co-written by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji; created by Hayao Miyazaki; adapted from the novel "Earwig and the Witch" by Diana Wynne Jones. This was chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection (but the fest was cancelled). NHK will debut Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch on TV in Japan starting December 30th later this month. For more info, visit NHK.