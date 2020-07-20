Full-Length Trailer for Beyoncé's New Film 'Black Is King' on Disney+

"Follow your light… or lose it." Disney has unveiled the official trailer for the new Beyonce film, a "visual album" inspired by her music album The Lion King: The Gift. Titled Black Is King, the 85 minute feature film is inspired by the music of The Lion King: The Gift and teaches lessons "for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." A young African king undergoes a journey "through betrayal, love and self-identity" to reclaim his throne, utilizing the guidance of his ancestors and childhood love. The story is told through the voices of present-day Black people. Featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, and Blue Ivy Carter. Well this certainly looks gorgeous, some incredible imagery throughout, and this looks empowering. Check it out.

Here's the official full-length trailer (+ poster) for Beyonce's Black Is King, from Disney's YouTube:

And here's the original teaser trailer for Beyonce's Black Is King, to view the first look reveal again:

Experience a new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift. Black Is King, based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, will premiere two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s global phenomenon, The Lion King. The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. Black Is King is directed by Beyoncé (she also directed the doc Homecoming and many of her own music videos), co-directed by filmmaker Blitz Bazawule (director of the film The Burial of Kojo). Also produced by Beyoncé and Blitz Bazawule. Disney will debut Beyoncé's Black Is King film streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on July 31st this month.