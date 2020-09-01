Full-Length Trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Horror 'Possessor'

"Our next contract's a big one…" Neon has finally debuted a full-length official trailer for the uber-violent sci-fi horror film Possessor, the latest film from filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg (son of the iconic David Cronenberg). Everyone loved the teaser for this a few months ago. It first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to quite a bit of buzz, only allowing 18+ to watch it because of graphic sex, nudity, and violence. And it seems they'll be releasing an "Uncut" version - using that buzz as marketing. Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies - ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients. The thriller stars Andrea Riseborough, with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean, Tuppence Middleton, Christopher Abbott, Kaniehtiio Horn, Rossif Sutherland, Christopher Jacot, and Hanneke Talbot. I still think the first teaser trailer is better, but this full trailer will definitely get a lot of people's attention. Super gnarly.

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people's bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her. Possessor is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, his second feature after directing Antiviral previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. Produced by Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, and Andrew Starke. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Cronenberg's Possessor in select US theaters starting October 9th this fall. Who's ready to be a possessor?