Full Trailer for Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' with Frances McDormand

"I think Fern's part of an American tradition." Searchlight Pictures has revealed a full-length official trailer for Nomadland, the award-winning wonderful film from Chloe Zhao that picked up the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival. The third feature from acclaimed filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film follows a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the "Great Recession", embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. A story about our changing times. Starring Frances McDormand. Nomadland also features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. I wrote in my glowing review that Nomadland "is the most soulful film of the year." Highly recommended viewing.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Nomadland is both written and directed by award-winning Chinese-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider previously; she is also directed Marvel's Eternals due for release next year. Based on the book by Jessica Bruder. Produced by Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, and Chloé Zhao. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festivals this year, where it won the Golden Lion Award. Searchlight Pictures will now release Chloe Zhao's Nomadland in select US theaters starting on February 19th, 2021 coming soon.