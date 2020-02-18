Full-Length Trailer for New 'Secret Garden' Film with Dixie Egerickx

"Follow me! There are even more secrets in this garden." Studiocanal UK revealed the full-length official trailer for a new film adapted from the beloved book titled The Secret Garden. We posted the lovely first teaser last fall, this latest trailer is also quite enthralling. This new take on the classic is directed by Marc Munden (Miranda, The Mark of Cain), and stars Dixie Egerickx (from "Genius", The Little Stranger, & "A Royal Winter") as Mary Lennox. It's about a young British girl born in India who returns to England as an orphan and discovers a magical garden hidden in her uncle's mansion. The book was adapted once before in 1993 into a movie starring Kate Maberly & Maggie Smith. The ensemble cast of this new adaptation includes Colin Firth, Maeve Dermody, Julie Walters, Jemma Powell, Amir Wilson, Sonia Goswami, and Edan Hayhurst. This does seem like a beautiful film, perhaps the dose of positivity we all need right now.

Here's the full-length UK trailer (+ poster) for Marc Munden's The Secret Garden, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Munden's The Secret Garden here, to see the original reveal again.

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever. The Secret Garden is directed by English filmmaker Marc Munden, director of the films Miranda and The Mark of Cain previously, plus lots of TV work including "Utopia" and "The Third Day". The screenplay is by Jack Thorne, adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's book of the same name. Studiocanal will release Munden's The Secret Garden in UK cinemas starting April 10th, then it will open in US theaters on April 17th this spring. Still interested?