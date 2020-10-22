Full-Length Trailer for Western 'News of the World' with Tom Hanks

"Captain, why are you doin' this?" "She needs to laugh, and dream. She needs new memories…" Universal has debuted the full-length trailer for News of the World, the new Paul Greengrass movie, following the first teaser from earlier in the month. This adventure western movie stars Tom Hanks as a Civil War vet and widower who moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own. She's being sent to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, they face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home. Also starring Helena Zengel (from System Crasher), Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Christopher Hagen. Holy-Captain-Hanks-moley this looks outstanding! A must watch trailer.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Paul Greengrass' News of the World, direct from YouTube:

A widowed Civil War veteran, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), now moves from town to town as a non-fiction news storyteller, sharing the stories of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. He agrees to deliver a girl (Helena Zengel), taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. News of the World is directed by English filmmaker Paul Greengrass, director of the movies Resurrected, The Theory of Flight, Bloody Sunday, The Bourne Supremacy, United 93, The Bourne Ultimatum, Green Zone, Captain Phillips, and Jason Bourne most recently. The screenplay is written by Luke Davies and Paul Greengrass, adapted from the novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles. Produced by Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, and Gail Mutrux. Universal will release Greengrass' News of the World in theaters nationwide (if they're still open) starting Friday, December 25th, this Christmas Day, later this year. Who wants to watch this?