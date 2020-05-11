First Trailer for 80s Sci-Fi Nostalgia Doc Film 'In Search of Tomorrow'

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe…!" Get ready to go back to the 80s! A full-length promo trailer has debuted for the remembrance documentary In Search of Tomorrow, journalist / filmmaker David A. Weiner's follow-up to his doc about 80s horror called In Search of Darkness. In Search of Tomorrow is all about the iconic science fiction films made in the 80s. "A four-hour-plus retrospective of ‘80s sci-fi movies featuring interviews with actors, directors, writers, SFX experts, and composers." The doc film will explore a wide range of topics and issues, including film production & worldbuilding, genre mixing, social / political context, SFX, and more. This new trailer features a bunch of clips & footage from all of your favorite 80s sci-fi classics: Blade Runner, E.T., Star Trek, Tron, Back to the Future, WarGames, Star Wars, Aliens, Bill & Ted, The Thing, Ghostbusters, Mad Max, and plenty more. So many superb films from the 80s! Check it out.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for David A. Weiner's doc In Search of Tomorrow, found on YouTube:

In Search of Tomorrow is nostalgic journey through '80s sci-fi films, exploring their impact and relevance today, told by the artists who made them and by those who were inspired to turn their visions into reality. "This documentary will be our love-letter to the Sci-Fi films we grew up with; the films that dared to ask, 'what if?' and offered us a vision of future technology, society, and culture that simultaneously delighted, amazed and scared us." In Search of Tomorrow is directed by journalist / cinephile / filmmaker David A. Weiner, following up his other nostalgia documentary In Search of Darkness (about 80s horror films) previously. Produced by Jessica Dwyer, Derek Maki, David A. Weiner, and Heather Wixson. The doc is now on Kickstarter to finish up post-production funding and move towards release. In Search of Tomorrow is expected to debut sometime later in 2020 or 2021. Stay tuned for more info. Who wants to see this already?