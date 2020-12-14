Full Trailer for Ai Weiwei's 'Cockroach' Doc About Hong Kong Protests

"Free Hong Kong!" Alamo Drafthouse has unveiled an official trailer for Cockroach, the latest Ai Weiwei documentary this year coming from the Alamo On Demand "virtual cinema" platform. They also released Ai Weiwei's CoroNation, about China's response to the pandemic, earlier this year. This doc film is Ai Weiwei's examination of Hong Kong and the remarkable protests that have been lead by students and young people over the last few years. It focuses on the umbrella movement and the protests that began in 2019 when the extradition was first proposed. Cockroach is "a poignant and dramatic visual record of the final moments of an independent, democratic Hong Kong. On June 30, 2020, China imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong, effectively ending Hong Kong’s judicial and political independence and placing the city firmly under Beijing’s control. As freedom and democracy are quietly under seige in far too many countries across the globe, Cockroach is vital viewing, a rallying cry to join the protest before it is too late." I hate this title, I don't think it's an good way to get people to watch a film about heroes, but whatever. It still looks awesome.

Here's the first official trailer for Ai Weiwei's documentary Cockroach, direct from Alamo's YouTube:

FIVE DEMANDS, NOT ONE LESS! Cockroach, filmed during the height of the protests in Hong Kong in 2019, captures the extraordinary intensity of an unprecedented era in Hong Kong's history. Spanning the evolution of the protest movement, Ai Weiwei's documentary film captures street demonstrations, police suppression and violence, and key events in the movement such as the multi-day siege of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The film features Interviews with Hong Kongers activists, protestors, politicians, ordinary citizens, and policemen. Prominent legislators, lawyers and activists articulate the perils of intensifying assaults on freedoms and rule of law. Cockroach is directed by the acclaimed Chinese artist / filmmaker Ai Weiwei, director of many doc films including Chang'an Boulevard, Beijing 2003, Disturbing the Peace, So Sorry, Stay Home, Human Flow, The Rest, CoroNation, and more. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Alamo Drafthouse will debut Ai Weiwei's Cockroach in "virtual cinemas" via Alamo On Demand starting on December 18th. For more info, head to their website.