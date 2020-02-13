New Trailer for Twisted Animated Horror Movie 'To Your Last Death'

"Hell is empty… And the devils are here." Quiver Distribution has unveiled a full-length official trailer for an animated horror-thriller film titled To Your Last Death. It's not that often we ever see any animated horror projects, and it's exciting to watch the animation medium serve up all kinds of different stories. This trippy high concept horror is about a woman named Miriam. In order to save her siblings, she takes on her father and the powerful entity known as "Gamemaster", who ensnares humans into diabolical plots while her species gambles on the outcome. Well that sounds crazy. Dani Lennon voices Miriam, and Morena Baccarin voices the Gamemaster, plus a cast including Ray Wise, Bill Moseley, Florence Hartigan, Damien C. Haas, and William Shatner. The clunky animation style borrows mostly from FX's "Archer", with less character animation and more vivid visuals. I'm not too sure this will good, but it is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Axinn's To Your Last Death, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

After emerging as the sole survivor in a deadly revenge game set up by her father to punish his children, Miriam receives an offer from a supernatural entity to go back in time and try again. Now, Miriam must survive both her father’s blood lust and the Gamemaster’s ever-changing rules to save her siblings as she relives the worst night of her life. To Your Last Death, also known as The Malevolent at some point in development, is directed by American filmmaker Jason Axinn, a veteran commercials, music video, and TV director now making his feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Jim Cirile and Tanya C. Klein. This originally premiered at the Frightfest Film Festival last year. Quiver will release Axinn's To Your Last Death direct-to-VOD starting son March 17th, 2020 coming up soon. Your thoughts on this?