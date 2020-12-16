Full Trailer for 'Arc of Aleutia' Doc About Surfing the Aleutian Islands

"Whatever happened to old-fashioned exploration?" 1091 has debuted the official trailer for a surfing doc titled Arc of Aleutia, directed and shot in Alaska by Chris Burkard & Ben Weiland. The film follows three famed surfers – Harrison Roach, Parker Coffin, Nate Zoller – as they travel to surf the un-surfed territory of the Aleutian Islands. That long tentacle of islands that sticks out from the southwest corner of Alaska towards Russia - those are the Aleutian Islands. Describing his experience, Coffin explains: "Everything felt bigger and a little bit gnarlier up there. I couldn't believe the quality of waves, it reminded me of Hawaii, but I was in a 6 mil instead of boardshorts. On top of that, I saw some of the most beautiful sights of my entire life… Barreling waves with bald eagles and snow capped volcanos everywhere. Honestly, the Aleutian's have so much beauty and so much raw power at the same time that it really is hard to describe." Epic. Mega epic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Burkard & Weiland's doc Arc of Aleutia, direct from YouTube:

How far would you go, and what would you endure to surf alone? On this search… the journey often consumes the destination when the magnitude of the adventure overwhelms us. In a new documentary film produced by Roark, directed and shot in Alaska by Chris Burkard and Ben Weiland, surfers Harrison Roach, Parker Coffin and Nate Zoller test their resolve as they retrace the path of a legend in one of the most remote destinations in the world. The oft not surfed Aleutian Islands serve as more than a setting -they are a relentless femme fatale in a film about what motivates us to adventure into the unknown and more importantly, what lures us back after we are broken. Arc of Aleutia is co-directed by filmmakers Chris Burkard & Ben Weiland (The Cradle of Storms). This premiered at a special events in October. 1091 Pictures will debut Arc of Aleutia direct-to-VOD in the US starting February 23rd, 2021 this winter.