Full Trailer for Award-Winning, Time-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller 'Volition'

"Maybe it's time you learn the truth about your condition." Giant Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Volition, which won the Best Feature award at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival last year. The word "volition" means "a choice or decision made by the will"; making the choice for yourself. The film is about a man afflicted with clairvoyance who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder. An interesting twist. It's described as a "tightly-wound puzzle of a ride", and a "mind-bending science-fiction thriller, where the line between fate and free-will blurs." Starring Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, and Bill Marchant. Not really sure what to make of this from this trailer, there's a lot going on but not a lot of it makes sense at first. Hopefully the film clears up everything in its own sneaky way. Might be worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Tony Dean Smith's Volition, direct from YouTube:

In this time-bending cerebral science-fiction thriller, a man named James Odin (Adrian Glynn McMorran) afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder. Volition is directed by Canadian-South African filmmaker Tony Dean Smith, director of the film The Other Side of Being, and co-director of Summerhood previously, in addition to numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Tony Dean Smith & Ryan W. Smith (the Smith Brothers). It's also produced by Tony Dean Smith & Ryan W. Smith. Awarded as the Best Feature at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, among a slew of other awards and critical acclaim. Giant Pictures will release Tony Dean Smith's Volition direct-to-VOD starting on July 10th this summer. For more details, visit the film's official website.