Full Trailer for Benson & Moorhead's Time Travel Sci-Fi 'Synchronic'

by
September 16, 2020
Synchronic Trailer

"I want to know… that there's meaning in the things I do." Well Go USA has released the full-length official trailer for Synchronic, the fascinating new sci-fi thriller from acclaimed filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Resolution, Spring, The Endless). This premiered at TIFF last year, and also played at the Sitges and London Film Festivals, plus Fantastic Fest and a few others. Two New Orleans paramedics' lives are ripped apart after they encounter a series of deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. It's a refreshing new take on time travel, involving a technique that we've never seen before. Of course Benson & Moorhead are always innovating even in low key ways. The film stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, with Katie Aselton, Ally Ioannides, Natasha Tina Liu, Martin Bats Bradford. I saw this last year and loved it, writing that it's "a worthy new addition to the time travel sci-fi subgenre."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's Synchronic, from YouTube:

Synchronic Poster

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself. Synchronic is directed by American filmmaker duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, directors of the acclaimed indie films Resolution, Spring, and The Endless previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Benson. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (read our review), and also stopped by Fantastic Fest, Sitges, and more. Well Go USA will debut Benson & Moorhead's Synchronic in select US theaters + drive-ins starting on October 23rd this fall. Who's ready to watch this?

