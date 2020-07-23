Full Trailer for 'Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music' Now Arriving September

"Ted, we have a destiny to fulfill!" Orion Pictures has debuted a rockin' second official trailer for the highly anticipated, long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music. Wyld Stallyns rock!! Directed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot, from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (who wrote the original film), Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston. Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure (or two), two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Hal Landon Jr, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, and William Sadler back as Death. This looks like so much fun, this really is the movie we all need right now. And good news - it'll be on VOD and in theaters starting on September 1st, not too much of a delay. Enjoy.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Parisot's Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music, on YouTube:

Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. And always remember: be excellent to each other. Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is directed by American filmmaker Dean Parisot, director of the films Home Fries, Galaxy Quest, Fun with Dick and Jane, and Red 2 previously, along with lots of TV work recently. The screenplay is written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (the same duo who wrote the original two films). It's produced by David Haring, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. Orion Pictures & MGM will release Parisot's Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music in US theaters + on VOD starting September 1st later this summer. Still excited? Who's ready to watch already?