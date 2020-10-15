Full Trailer for 'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' Music Documentary

"I'm in the middle of a 45-year conversation with these men and women I'm surrounded by." Apple TV has debuted a full-length trailer for the music documentary Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You, yet another Bruce Springsteen doc about makin' music and makin' memories. Springsteen's Letter to You captures Springsteen recording "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (Western Stars, Springsteen on Broadway), the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life. Throughout the film, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind "Letter To You" and puts the music into the context of his entire body of work, part of the trio of his films from Springsteen on Broadway and his most recent doc Western Stars. I think the B&W suits this doc well, giving it a rustic and profound vibe. It's not just about music, he's speaking directly to us.

Full trailer (+ poster) for Thom Zimny's documentary Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You, on YouTube:

You can still enjoy the teaser trailer for Springsteen's Letter to You doc here, to watch the first look reveal.

A tribute to The E Street Band, rock 'n' roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen's life, this documentary captures Bruce reflecting on love and loss while recording with his full band for the first time since Born in the U.S.A. Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You is directed by Bruce Springsteen's frequent collaborator / filmmaker Thom Zimny, who has been working with Bruce for decades; he has also directed music docs including The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, The Ties That Bind, Elvis Presley: The Searcher, and also The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash previously. "Letter To You" is Bruce Springsteen's first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984's "Born In The U.S.A.” Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s. Apple will release Zimny's doc Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You streaming on Apple+ starting October 23rd this month. Want to watch?