Full Trailer for Dan Sallitt's 'Fourteen' - Available to Watch This Month

"So what do you think is going on with her?" Grasshopper Film has released an official trailer for an indie drama that has been picking up rave reviews at festivals for a while. Fourteen is the latest film made by American indie filmmaker Dan Sallitt, and it premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year before playing all over the world (at Uruguay, Melbourne, Vancouver, Mill Valley, Vienna, Thessaloniki Film Festivals). Tallie Medel and Norma Kuhling star as two friends struggling with the realities of adult life. The film takes place over a decade, showing us only a few disparate scenes between them when they reconnect and converse. The cast includes Lorelei Romani, C. Mason Wells, Dylan McCormick, and Kolyn Brown. The film will be released "virtually" this month through a watch-at-home service from Grasshopper directly.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ final poster) for Dan Sallitt's Fourteen, from Grasshopper's YouTube:

Over the course of a decade, a woman named Jo (Norma Kuhling) becomes increasingly dysfunctional in her life due to undiagnosed mental illness, or perhaps to drugs, while her more stable friend (Tallie Medel) sometimes tries to help, and sometimes backs away to preserve herself. Fourteen is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Dan Sallitt, his latest feature film following Honeymoon, All the Ships at Sea, and The Unspeakable Act previously, as well as a few short films. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other fests worldwide throughout the year. Grasshopper Film will release Sallitt's Fourteen direct-to-VOD starting on May 15th this month. For more info, visit their official website.