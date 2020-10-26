Full Trailer for 'Dear Santa' Doc About Post Office's Operation Santa

"I invite you to read the letters and see what touches your heart." IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the lovely holiday documentary called Dear Santa, examining the USPS' (United States Postal Service) 100-year-old program called "Operation Santa". If you ever wrote a letter to Santa, you know what this is all about. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. The film invites audiences along for the magic of this massive endeavor. This timeless doc captures the warmth and spirit of Christmastime through the lens of this great American tradition, provoking audiences throughout the world to ask themselves how they can make the world a better place, one gesture at a time. This is made by the same filmmaker behind the doc films Pick of the Litter and Batkid Begins previously. This looks like the epitome of "magical" and a heart-warming, inspiring look at how this holiday tradition brings us all together and brings joy to so many.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Dana Nachman's doc Dear Santa, from IFC's YouTube:

You can still view the first teaser trailer for the Dear Santa doc here, to watch the first look reveal.

Shines a light on the 100-year-old "Operation Santa" Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the U.S. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. The film invites audiences into the magic of this massive endeavor. Traveling the country, much like Santa does on Christmas Eve, it focuses on select "Operation Santa" Centers: some in metropolitan areas like the massive operation in New York and others in small towns where the Post Office is the heart of the community. The film highlights letters where a child is asking for something poignant, something that goes beyond the common wish for a toy. Dear Santa is directed by American doc filmmaker Dana Nachman, director of the films Witch Hunt, Love Hate Love, The Human Experiment, Batkid Begins, and Pick of the Litter previously. IFC will release Nachman's doc Dear Santa in select theaters + on VOD starting December 4th before the holidays. Did you ever write a letter to Santa?