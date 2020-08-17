Full Trailer for Documentary 'Stars and Strife' About Hatred in America

"America is like a dysfunctional couple on the way to divorce court." An official trailer is available for an indie documentary titled Stars and Strife, another film about America's current problems and explosion of hate. From filmmaker David Smick, Stars and Strife is a documentary about how an epidemic of hatred has left America helpless in the face of crisis—and how a return to empathy can save us. Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson. The film features interviews with: Hawk Newsome, President of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York; Rahm Emanuel, Former White House Chief of Staff and Mayor of Chicago; Derek Black, the Godson of KKK Grand Wizard David Duke who has publicly condemned white nationalism; the late Alice Rivlin, founder of the Congressional Budget Office; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, the first woman ever to represent Pennsylvania's 6th District in the U.S. Congress; & many others. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Smick's documentary Stars and Strife, from YouTube:

A documentary about how an epidemic of hatred has left America helpless in the face of crisis. A common-sense majority is exhausted and eager for solutions. But they’re up against a hate industry devoted to contempt and division. Our politics value opponents’ demise over dialogue — and our elected officials put party over country. A remarkable cast includes a civil rights leader, the former heir apparent to the white nationalist movement, and former cabinet secretaries of both parties. Together, they explore why, to meet the challenges of our time and live up to the promises of our founding, we need to correct course. When we come together, Americans can build a main street economy that expands opportunity and also practical politics that bring results. Most of all, we can rediscover empathy — the lost heart of our country. Stars and Strife is directed by filmmaker David Smick, making his feature directorial debut. The film is already available to watch on VOD now - visit the official website. And available on Starz starting September 21st.