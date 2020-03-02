Full Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Adventure 'Artemis Fowl' with Ferdia Shaw

"Your father is in a complicated profession – for years, he has protected powerful secrets that have kept mankind safe…" Disney has unveiled a new full-length trailer for Artemis Fowl, an epic adaptation of the fantasy book series by Eoin Colfer. The story follows a 12-year-old mastermind named Artemis Fowl, who discovers a world below ground of armed and dangerous--and extremely high-tech--fairies. He kidnaps one of them, Holly Short, and holds her for ransom in an effort to restore his family's fortune and find his father. Ferdia Shaw stars as Artemis, and the full cast includes Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Nonso Anozie, Tamara Smart, Miranda Raison, Joshua McGuire, and Hong Chau. This was originally going to be released last summer, but Disney delayed it by almost an entire year. Now it's in opening in theaters this May with an upgrade - at least it looks a bit bigger and better. Fire it up.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Artemis Fowl, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Branagh's Artemis Fowl here, for the original first look again.

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays the title character, with Lara McDonnell (Love, Rosie) playing Captain Holly Short, a feisty, spirited elf, who is kidnapped by Artemis for a ransom of fairy gold. Artemis Fowl is directed by Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Goldenberg, Adam Kline, and Conor McPherson; adapted from Eoin Colfer's book of the same name. Disney will debut Branagh's Artemis Fowl in theaters starting May 29th, 2020 this summer season.