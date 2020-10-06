Full Trailer for Gritty Sci-Fi Action 'Archenemy' with Joe Manganiello

"I used to punch holes through space-time!" Holy hell this looks badass! RLJE Films has revealed a full-length trailer for a gritty new genre film titled Archenemy, which premiering at Beyond Fest this month. This film is the latest creation from Daniel Isn't Real director Adam Egypt Mortimer, billed as intriguing superhero sci-fi action adventure horror crime thriller (aka a genre mashup!). We posted the teaser trailer earlier in the year, but this new trailer packs quite a punch (literally). Joe Manganiello stars as Max Fist, and he claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth. But here he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for local teen Hamster, played by Skylan Brooks. This also stars Glenn Howerton, Zolee Griggs, Joseph D. Reitman, and Amy Seimetz. I dig the gritty, brutal style and all of Manganiello's lines. I bet he really does have powers - can't wait to see him use them.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Adam Egypt Mortimer's Archenemy, from RLJE's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Archenemy here, to see the original footage reveal again.

Max Fist (Joe Manganiello), who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Archenemy is both written and directed by American filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer, director of the films Daniel Isn't Real and Some Kind of Hate previously, and the TV series "Jerk All-Stars". It's produced by Joe Manganiello, Nick Manganiello, Daniel Noah, Kim Sherman, Lisa Whalen, and Elijah Wood with his company SpectreVision. The film is premiering at Beyond Fest 2020 this month. RLJE Films will release Egypt Mortimer's Archenemy in select US theaters + also on VOD starting December 11th later this year.