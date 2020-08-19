Full Trailer for HBO Doc 'Class Action Park' About Infamous Water Park

"Build it higher, make it faster." HBO has unveiled the full-length official trailer for Class Action Park, a documentary film about the infamous water park in New Jersey known as Action Park. Have you ever been? "Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time." Action Park opened in Vernon, New Jersey around 1978, setting up as a summer offering on the grounds of the Vernon Valley/Great Gorge ski resort. It featured three separate areas: the Alpine Center, Motorworld, and Waterworld. The latter was one of the first modern American water parks. After multiple deaths and numerous lawsuits, the entire park closed in 1996. The doc features an original score by The Holladay Brothers. This looks wild, totally crazy in every way. I just have to watch.

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey's infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It's the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time. Class Action Park is directed by filmmakers Seth Porges ("Mysteries at the Museum") & Chris Charles Scott III (What About Waco) making their first doc together. The film is premiering at the Florida Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival this summer. HBO Max will then release Class Action Park streaming exclusively starting August 27th later this month.