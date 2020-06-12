Full Trailer for Horror 'Relic' with Emily Mortimer & Bella Heathcote

"There's nothing under the bed, Mum." IFC Midnight has debuted a full-length official trailer for acclaimed indie horror thriller Relic, which originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight section. A daughter, mother and grandmother are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family's home. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together. The first teaser trailer was creepy, but this full trailer has some insanely frightening moments. You've been warned! Starring Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, Robyn Nevin, Chris Bunton, and Steve Rodgers. Tons of critics have been praising this since Sundance, looks like it might be one of the scariest horror films coming up this year.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Natalie Erika James' Relic, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Natalie Erika James' Relic here, to view the first look again.

Relic tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) who must travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna. Relic is directed by Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, and assistant director work as well. The screenplay is written by Natalie Erika James and Christian White. This initialy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in their Midnight section earlier this year. IFC Midnight opens Natalie Erika James' Relic in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 10th in the middle of the summer. Scared yet…?