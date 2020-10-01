Full Trailer for Justin Simien's 'Bad Hair' Horror About Demented Hair

"In a perfect world, a woman would be able to wear her hair the way she wants to." More October horror! Hulu has debuted the full-length official trailer for the acclaimed, outrageous hair horror film Bad Hair, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the second feature film from Dear White People director Justin Simien, and it's launching on Hulu just before Halloween. In 1989 an ambitious young woman gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of TV. However, her flourishing career may come at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a(n evil) mind of its own. Starring Elle Lorraine as Anna, including Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, Michelle Hurd, Judith Scott, Robin Thede, Kelly Rowland, Ashley Blaine Featherson, with James Van Der Beek and Usher. This is quite a trailer - tons of wild footage and gnarly shots of hair killing people. I dig this film, an original concept that goes against the grain.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Justin Simien's Bad Hair, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Simien's Bad Hair here, to see the original first tease again.

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own. Bad Hair is both written and directed by talented American filmmaker Justin Simien (follow him @JSim07), making his second feature film following Dear White People previously, as well as a few shorts. He previously worked as a publicist in Hollywood, and has also been directing the "Dear White People" series for Netflix most recently. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Hulu will debut Simien's Bad Hair streaming exclusively starting October 23rd this fall - just before Halloween. Planning to watch this?