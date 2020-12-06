Full Trailer for Kick Ass 'Girls Can't Surf' Documentary from Australia

"That's where we had to take a stand." Madman Films in Australia has debuted the first official trailer for Girls Can't Surf (also known as The Side Show), a fantastic surfing documentary from filmmaker / surfer Christopher Nelius (Storm Surfers 3D). It's the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluro colours, peroxide hair and radical male egos. Girls Can't Surf follows the journey of a band of renegade surfer girls who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever. Featuring surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley and others. The untold story of how a band of renegade surfer girls in the 1980s fought to create their own professional sport, changing surf culture forever; with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality. This looks totally rad! Girls kick ass.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nelius' doc Girls Can't Surf, from YouTube:

Girls Can't Surf is directed by fellow surfer / filmmaker Christopher Nelius, director of the doc film Storm Surfers 3D previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Madman Films will release Girls Can't Surf in Australian cinemas starting March 2021. For more info, visit their official website. No international release dates have been setup. Look good?