Full Trailer for Korean Thriller 'Seobok' About the First Human Clone

"It's beautiful." "What is?" "To be alive." CJ Entertainment has debuted the full main trailer for the South Korean sci-fi thriller called Seobok (or Seo Bok), the name given to the very first human clone. This action thriller tells the story of Ki Heon, a former agent from an intelligence agency who was given his last order to protect the world's first human clone Seo Bok. He must escort Seobok, who has never known life outside of the laboratory, to a safe place. Starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum in the lead roles. Gong Yoo explains: "The director told us to use Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise's relationship in Rain Man as our reference." That makes sense. This does look a bit like Ex Machina meets Rain Man, and I'm certainly curious to give it a watch. The footage in both trailers looks quite good - nice to see the South Korean take on a story like this.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Yong-Joo Lee's Seobok, direct from CJ Ent's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Yong-Joo Seobok here, to view a bit more footage.

Seo Bok tells the story of Ki Heon (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who is terminally ill, given the task to safely transport Seo Bok (Bo-gum), who is the first human clone. Because the clone holds the secret to immortality, everyone is on the run to get their hands on him as to extract that secret. Ki Heon will do everything within his power to shield the clone from people with evil intentions. Seobok is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Yong-Joo Lee, of the films Possessed and Architecture 101 previously, as well as the TV series "The Eccentric Daughter-in-Law". He explains: "The script began with my intention to write a story about human fear." The film is currently set to open in South Korea starting in December this year. No more international release dates for Seobok have been confirmed yet - stay tuned. Who's intrigued?