Full Trailer for 'Lost Girls & Love Hotels' Film with Alexandra Daddario

"Sometimes the mask is prettier than the thing behind it…" That line sticks with me more than any other from this trailer. Astrakan Film has debuted the full-length official trailer for the indie drama titled Lost Girls & Love Hotels, the latest film from Swedish filmmaker William Olsson (An American Affair). We featured the first teaser trailer last month. Set in Tokyo and adapted from Catherine Hanrahan's novel, the film is about an American woman trying to forget her past by drifting around dangerous nightlife and love hotels in the city. Alexandra Daddario stars as Margaret, co-starring with Takehiro Hira as a Yakuza gangster named Kazu, and a cast including Carice van Houten, Misuzu Kanno, and Kate Easton. This looks sultry and complex, a raw and honest and intimate Tokyo drama that digs deep into our fragile psyche.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for William Olsson's Lost Girls & Love Hotels, from Vimeo:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Olsson's Lost Girls & Love Hotels here, for the initial reveal.

Lost Girls & Love Hotels tells the story of American English teacher Margaret (Alexandra Daddario) and her nightly pilgrimages through Tokyo’s glittering nightlife in an attempt to forget her painful past and discover new meaning in the arms of a mysterious Yakuza (Takehiro Hira) named Kazu. The provocative tale takes the viewer on a journey through the darkest alleyways of Japan, as their affair tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s landscape of dive bars, alleyways and three-hour love hotels. Lost Girls & Love Hotels is directed by Swedish producer / filmmaker William Olsson, director of the films An American Affair and Reliance previously. The screenplay is written by Catherine Hanrahan, adapted from her own book of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Astrakan Film will debut Olsson's Lost Girls & Love Hotels in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 18th this year.