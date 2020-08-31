Full Trailer for Luca Guadagnino's HBO Series 'We Are Who We Are'

"Why do you read poetry?" "Every word means something." This looks so wonderful!! HBO has revealed a full-length official trailer for We Are Who We Are, a new mini-series created by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria. We featured the first teaser, and can't help feature this, too. We Are Who We Are follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood. It's a coming-of-age drama, but with Guadagnino's refreshing sensibilities, taking place "only in this little slice of America in Italy." The series' primary cast will include familiar faces like Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II; lead by newcomers including Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi. This has the same spirit and vibe of Call Be By Your Name so far. Can't wait to watch.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Luca Guadagnino's series We Are Who We Are, on YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Guadagnino's We Are Who We Are here, for the first look reveal.

We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy. We Are Who We Are is a series spearheaded by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of the films The Protagonists, Melissa P., I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously. The main writing staff includes Sean Conway, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri. Guadagnino will serve as the showrunner, director, executive producer and writer for the HBO-Sky Drama series. Joining Guadagnino are executive producers Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope), Mario Gianani (The Young Pope), Nick Hall, Sean Conway (Ray Donovan), Riccardo Neri and Francesco Melzi d'Eril (Call Me By Your Name). HBO will premiere We Are Who We Are streaming starting on September 14th this fall.