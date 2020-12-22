Full Trailer for Michel Franco's Controversial Mexican Film 'New Order'

"A necessary fiction… about a reality in the very near future." The Match Factory has released a full-length official trailer for the Mexican film New Order, which originally premiered at the Venice + Toronto Film Festivals this year. Nuevo Orden (in Spanish) is the latest film from acclaimed filmmaker Michel Franco (After Lucia, Chronic, April's Daughter) and is described as a "gripping, hard-hitting, dystopian drama." A high-society wedding is interrupted by the arrival of unwelcome guests. What will happen next? The film stars Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, Mónica del Carmen, Fernando Cuautle, Darío Yazbek, Roberto Medina, Patricia Bernal, Lisa Owen, and Enrique Singer. It looks super intense and very dark and very brutal. There's a controversy around its depiction of the lower class people, making them seem like thugs, and the wealthy well-rounded. But we all know that's not true. But I'm still curious…

In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama from Mexico, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d'état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who work for – and against – her wealthy family, New Order breathlessly traces the collapse of one political system as a more harrowing replacement springs up in its wake. New Order, originally known as Nuevo Orden in Spanish (or Lo que algunos soñaron), is both written and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, director of the films Daniel and Ana, After Lucia, A los ojos, Chronic, and April's Daughter previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Zurich + Toronto Film Festivals. It already opened in cinemas in Mexico in October. Neon will debut Franco's New Order in select US theaters sometime in 2021.