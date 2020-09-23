Full Trailer for Mike Flanagan's Spooky 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

"I've seen things… it's like I'm in hell." Netflix has debuted a full-length trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, a horror mini-series follow-up to Mike Flanagan's critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House from 2018. Flanagan is back again for this new horror series, which is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. Arriving in October, this new chapter in the "Haunting" anthology series revolves around Bly Manor and the lives of its inhabitants, both living and dead. Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve. We just have to post this TV series trailer because Flanagan is one of the best horror directors (with films like Oculus, Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep) and it looks super scary - and much better than most horror anyway.

Here's the full-length trailer for Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailer for Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor here, for the first look again.

The story of a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a horror mini-series by acclaimed American filmmaker Mike Flanagan, of the films Makebelieve, Still Life, Ghosts of Hamilton Street, Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, and Doctor Sleep previously. One episode is director by Ciarán Foy, of the films Citadel, Sinister 2, and Eli previously. The screenplay is also written by Mike Flanagan, a follow-up to his series "The Haunting of Hill House" from 2018. This new series is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. Produced by Kathy Gilroy. Netflix will debut Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor streaming starting on October 9th this fall. Who's spooked?