Full Trailer for 'Parkland Rising' Doc About the Gun Reform Movement

Enough is enough. Abramorama has unveiled an official, full-length trailer for the documentary Parkland Rising, which is launching with a live stream event in early June in just a few weeks. Directed by two-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker Cheryl Horner McDonough, Parkland Rising is an inspiring look at the students of Parkland, who have started an international movement to call attention to the need for better gun safety laws. The film encourages everyone to stand up and get involved. From executive producers Katie Couric and will.i.am, the film features Jaclyn Corin, Matt & Ryan Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, Fred Guttenberg (Father of Jaime Guttenberg), Lauren and David Hogg; with music by AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Sammy Brue, Bob Dylan, Michael Franti, and Pearl Jam. This is different than the doc film After Parkland, which focuses more on emotions. This ones focuses on change - and how we can make that change happen with solidarity.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Cheryl Horner McDonough's doc Parkland Rising, direct from YouTube:

Parkland Rising documents the teen-led gun reform movement as it unfolds with a wealth of raw and illuminating content. We witness their grassroots efforts to get the gun lobby out of politics by turning out record numbers of youth voters while facing gun-carrying counter protesters, an onslaught of online vitriol, and even death threats. Through intimate verité storytelling, Parkland Rising reveals the ways that ordinary citizens rose together in an extraordinary effort to end the mass shootings in the country. Parkland Rising is directed by filmmaker Cheryl Horner McDonough (aka Cheryl Horner), making her first feature documentary after extensive work in TV previously, including directing episodes of NatGeo's "America Inside Out" and lots of episodes of MTV's "True Life". Produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough; executive produced by Katie Couric and will.i.am. This first premiered last fall. Abramorama will release the Parkland Rising doc with a special live screening event on June 2nd at 8PM EST; followed by a release in "virtual cinemas" starting on June 5th this summer. For more info on the doc, head to the official website.