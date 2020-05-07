Full Trailer for Weird Sci-Fi Horror 'Interpreters' Starring Ace Marrero

"Whatever caused that mayhem… there's no way it was human." High Octane Pics has released an official trailer for a peculiar sci-fi horror film titled Interpreters, which is a short version of the odd "Interpreters: A C & Earth Chronicle - Quantum 1" full title. The film premiered at a small genre festival last year, but that's it, and will be out to watch on VOD this month. An unusual perpetrator using advanced technology murders the inhabitants of "Sullen Community" while a former black operator and CID Agent investigates with the local police force uncovering a darker scheme involving alien invaders of some sort. The film stars Ace Marrero (who looks too much like Chris Messina), Terry Maratos, Rachel Kylian, Christopher Kriesa, Manny Hernandez, and Ashley Bracken. This is such a dark trailer it's hard to see anything happening. Another of these indie sci-fi films with too ambitious of a concept for the filmmaker to handle.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Michael Ryan's Interpreters, direct from High Octane's YouTube:

Mark Frost (Ace Marrero), a former black operator, and homicide detective, recently moved to the remote town of Sullen Community for the quiet life. His quest for a peaceful existence comes to an end when an unusual perpetrator using advanced technology is connected to a string of murders. Frost is suddenly thrust into an investigation with the overwhelmed local police uncovering a much more deadly threat than anticipated. Interpreters, also known as "Interpreters: A C & Earth Chronicle - Quantum 1", is both written and directed by editor / filmmaker Michael A. Ryan, his second feature film after The Silencer & the Sky previously, as well as a few other short films. It's produced by Ashley Bracken and Ann Marie Lockamy. This originally premiered at the KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival last year, but didn't play anywhere else. High Octane will release Ryan's Interpreters direct-to-VOD starting May 12th this month. Curious about this?