Full Trailer for Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger' on Netflix in January

"They had plans… I had plans, too… I would have to become the creature that gets born only once every generation." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for The White Tiger, the new film made by Ramin Bahrani (Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes). The film tells the epic and empowering journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap - in his own way. The White Tiger is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The book is praised for having: "this is the authentic voice of the Third World, like you've never heard it before." I almost got the chills when Queen's "I Want to Break Free" comes in to make the trailer really sing. This looks SO GOOD. Cannot wait to watch in January.

Here's the full-length official (+ poster) for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first teaser trailer for Bahrani's The White Tiger here, to see the first look again.

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his own epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing—a servant—so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram finally rebels against a rigged & unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. The White Tiger is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, director of the films Strangers, Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes, and Fahrenheit 451 previously. Based on the bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Produced by Mukul Deora and Ramin Bahrani. Netflix will debut Bahrani's The White Tiger in select US theaters this December, then streaming on Netflix globally on January 22nd.