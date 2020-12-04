Full Trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Wacky Kids Film 'We Can Be Heroes'

"We have a secret weapon - teamwork!" Kids these days. Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Robert Rodriguez's new kids movie We Can Be Heroes, launching streaming on Netflix on January 1st to kick off 2021. This is yet another new children's adventure superhero movie that is a sort-of sequel to Rodriguez's beloved hit The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D. When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world. Full of action and heart, We Can Be Heroes stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, Adriana Barraza, with Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar. This looks fun, and the concept is cool – letting kids take over and save the day. But the rest looks terrible, and of course the CGI looks bad, but that is expected.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, on Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes here, for the first look again.

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). She teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. We Can Be Heroes is written and directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, director of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Alita: Battle Angel previously. This is a sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D film. Netflix will release Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes streaming starting on January 1st, 2021 at the beginning of the New Year.