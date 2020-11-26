Full Trailer for Ryan Murphy's Movie Musical Extravaganza 'The Prom'

"We're not monsters… We're cultural disruptors!" Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for the movie musical The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, based on the hit Broadway musical. This debuts on Netflix in December in just a few weeks. A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars (after their latest show has flopped) swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. The extravagant ensemble cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Debose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, & Kerry Washington. The original show premiered in 2016, and opened on Broadway in NYC in 2018. A "spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical." And it looks amazing!! With this cast of course it does.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ posters) for Ryan Murphy's The Prom, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy's The Prom here, to view the first look again.

Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. The Prom is directed by American writer / producer / director Ryan Murphy, director of the films Running with Scissors and Eat Pray Love previously. The screenplay is by Chad Beguelin & Bob Martin, who wrote the original show, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Netflix will debut Murphy's The Prom movie in select theaters this November, then streaming starting December 11th this fall. Who's excited for this?!