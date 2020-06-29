Full Trailer for Sexual Awakening Film 'Yes, God, Yes' with Natalia Dyer

"His spirit moved each of you to sign up for this retreat." Vertical Entertainment has released a second, full-length trailer for the coming-of-age, sexual awakening comedy called Yes, God, Yes, which originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. This semi-autobiographical film is described as "a fresh, fun look at what solo explorations of sexuality can look like for a girl in the Midwest." Alice, a devout Catholic teen in the early 2000s, discovers her sexuality and the pleasures of masturbation, and struggles to suppress her new urges in the face of eternal damnation. Starring Natalia Dyer (from "Stranger Things") as Alice, joined by Timothy Simons, Susan Blackwell, Alisha Boe, Donna Lynne Champlin, plus Wolfgang Novogratz. Out of all the indie sex comedies coming up this year, this looks like the best one. Kinky and smart, and also a fun guide for rejecting the ridiculousness of religion. This might actually be worth a watch.

Here's the second official trailer for Karen Maine's Yes, God, Yes, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Maine's Yes, God, Yes here, to catch the first look again.

In the Midwest in the early 00s, 16-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her. Alice's sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees and meets an unlikely ally (Susan Blackwell) who offers an alternative view of what it means to be good. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs. Yes, God, Yes is written & directed by filmmaker Karen Maine, making her feature directorial debut adapting her own short; she also co-wrote the screenplay for Obvious Child. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Vertical will release Yes, God, Yes direct-to-DVD / VOD starting July 24th this summer.