Full Trailer for Spike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Live Documentary

"What we're going to do right here is go back. Way back – back into time." Apple TV+ has debuted the first full-length trailer for Beastie Boys Story, described as a "live documentary" feature film about the classic rock / rap / punk band. Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, the one-and-only Spike Jonze. This is an extension of the Beastie Boys Book from 2018, a memoir that paid tribute to Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. "Live portions of the documentary were taken from Horovitz and Diamond's recent show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn; it was all part of a live tour directed by [Spike] Jonze that consisted of Q&A segments, readings, and guest moderators." This looks incredible! I love that it's a mix of doc and live discussion and nostalgia and everything else. Looking forward to seeing this soon.

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz of Beastie Boys tell you an intimate, personal story of their band, and their 40 years of friendship together. The documentary is a live extension of 2018's Beastie Boys Book, a memoir that paid tribute to Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. "Looking back, it’s like, oh shit, that was crazy — how did we live through that?" Horovitz told Rolling Stone of the memoir. "And look at us now. We're grown-ups. We have to think about mortgages. I gotta get dog food." Beastie Boys Story is directed by American filmmaker Spike Jonze, his second doc after making Pretty Sweet previously, as well as the feature films Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Where the Wild Things Are, and Her previously. Produced by Spike Jonze, Jason Baum, and Amanda Adelson. Apple TV+ will release Jonze's Beastie Boys Story live doc streaming exclusively starting on April 24th. For more info, visit Apple. Who's interested in watching?