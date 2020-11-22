Full Trailer for 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' Doc

"When you've got brothers singing - it's like an instrument that nobody else can buy." HBO has debuted the full-length trailer for the music documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, from producer / filmmaker Frank Marshall (directing his first ever doc despite producing many before this). It just premiered at a few film festivals this fall and launches on HBO starting in December. Marshall's The Bee Gees documentary chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The film is an intimate exploration of the Gibb story, featuring revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice. Including recording sessions, concert performances, TV appearances and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, among others. This looks like an impressive rock doc in every way - with tons of rare footage and interviews galore. Enjoy.

Full trailer for Frank Marshall's doc The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart on YouTube:

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the Sixties, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including twenty number one hits throughout their storied career. This film follows the Bee Gee’s meteoric rise, as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is directed by American producer / filmmaker Frank Marshall, director of the feature films Arachnophobia, Alive, Congo, and Eight Below previously, directing his first doc (he has produced plenty of other docs including The China Hustle and They'll Love Me When I'm Dead). This premiered at the Miami & Newport Beach Film Festivals this fall. HBO will debut Marshall's The Bee Gees doc streaming on HBO Max starting on December 12th this year.